Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Launches Mascot For 38Th National Games

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Dec 15 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched the mascot for the 38th National Games in Raipur, Dehradun.

An official said that two traditional sports yoga and mallakhamb will also become a part of the national game. In the grand mascot ceremony held on Sunday, Indian Olympic Association President Dr. PT Usha made this information public.

The Chief Minister launched the mascot symbol Mauli, logo, jersey, anthem and tagline of the 38th National Games. The tagline for the National Games has been declared from Sankalp to Shikhar.

In the program organised at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, Dehradun, the Chief Minister said that today is a historic day in the sports history of Uttarakhand. He thanked also Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand for giving the opportunity to host the National Games.

The Chief Minister said that the beautiful logo of the National Games displays the diverse colours of Uttarakhand to the entire country. This anthem, along with displaying our unity, inspires the players to work harder.

The mascot of the National Games, Monal, along with displaying the uniqueness of our state, also inspires young players to work hard by keeping big goals in front. And the logo is inspired by our state bird Monal, which will take the colours of the natural beauty and diversity of Uttarakhand to every corner of India.

The beautiful torch of the National Games has been lit, which will travel across the state as a symbol of unity and collective effort in the country and will help in developing sports spirit and sports culture in the society.

As the chief guest, the Chief Minister said that our resolution should be without any option. Only with resolution can we achieve any goal. The Chief Minister said that the state is now fully prepared for the successful organisation of the 38th National Games.

For this event, the state government has made a provision of about Rs 500 crore in infrastructure facilities, due to which many new sports grounds are being constructed in the state, reconstruction of stadiums and swimming pools, infrastructure for water sports, cycling tracks, and shooting ranges are being developed.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also constructing small sports stadiums in hilly areas. Due to this local players are also getting an opportunity to showcase their talent. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, innovative efforts have been made at every level to establish India as a sports superpower. A strong sports ecosystem has been developed with Fit India, Khelo India Yojana.

He said that the state government is constantly working to encourage sports and players in the state. By implementing a new sports policy in the state, players who bring medals at the national and international levels are being given government jobs.

In his address, the Chief Minister reiterated the re-implementation of a four per cent reservation for players, doubling the prize money given to the players of the state and the construction of a sports university. He said that he hoped that all the players of the country participating in the National Games would have a good experience in Uttarakhand.

Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse said that the players of the country are performing well in international competitions today. The players of Uttarakhand are bringing laurels to the country and the state. He said that the Central Government will give full support to Uttarakhand in sports development. He said that the Central Government is trying to organize the Olympics in India. A video message of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also broadcast on this occasion.

Indian Olympic Association President Dr PT Usha congratulated Uttarakhand for hosting the National Games. Praising the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, she expressed hope that better work will be done in Uttarakhand in the development of sports.

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Smt. Rekha Arya said that organizing the National Games in the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand is very encouraging.

Cabinet Minister Shri Satpal Maharaj, MLA Shri Umesh Sharma Kau, Smt. Sunaina Kumari, State Olympic Association President Shri Mahesh Negi, Special Principal Secretary Sports Amit Sinha, Secretary Shri Shailesh Bagoli, Sports Director Shri Prashant Arya and many other dignitaries were present in the program. The program was conducted by RJ Kavya.