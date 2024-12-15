Portfolio Allocation In Next Two Days: Maha CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the portfolio distribution after cabinet expansion will take place in the next two days which will be done after the hectic negotiations among the MahaYuti partners including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

"The cabinet portfolios will be decided in the next two days," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing a press in Nagpur on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature.

He said that there has been an understanding between the three parties already on the issue and it will be resolved without any hassle.

He was joined by two Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

"We worked on giving an all-inclusive ministerial council. We have given representation to all communities, women and regions. As far as the BJP is concerned, we have decided to give new responsibility to those who have been dropped," Fadnavis said.

Apart from portfolio distribution, the issue of allotting district Guardian ministers is also pending. Fadnavis said that it is not an urgent matter and it will be dealt with in the due course of time.

Prior to the expansion of the state cabinet, leaders of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, already held discussions on key portfolios like Home, Urban Development Department, Revenue and Housing. Eknath Shinde led Sena was earlier keen on the Home department while NCP is seeking Housing as well as Industries.

Fadnavis assured that the government will not muzzle the opposition based on number strength.

"We will not muzzle the voice of opposition and will not back down from any discussion. We expect that, unlike Lok Sabha, the opposition should speak inside the house and not only in front of the media," he said.

The opposition on Sunday boycotted the tea party organised on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature. In a letter it sent to the government, it raises the issues of allegations of malpractices regarding the use of EVMs, violence in Parbhani over the desecration of the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar followed by combing operation by police and murder of a sarpanch in Beed district which has taken a casteist angle.

"The opposition is trying to create a narrative regarding EVM. But I want to tell them that, EVM means Every Vote for Magnetic Maharashtra and that is our government. We will strive to fulfil that," Fadnavis said.

He replied to allegations of opposition on incidents in Parbhani and Beed. "An SIT has been formed regarding the Beed incident. No accused will go scot-free. No matter who the accused is. The SIT will probe and every angle will be solved," said Fadnavis.

He mentioned that a mentally unstable person desecrated the statue. "This government considers pride of constitution as supreme. We will not do a single act against the constitution and we will also keep it in the highest regard," he said, adding that the violent protests held after the incident are not permitted in the constitution and no individual involved in stone pelting, or vandalising will be spared.

