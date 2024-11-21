Delphin Law Offices Welcomes Chief Judge Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Distinguished Jurist and Community Advocate Joins Firm, Bringing Over 30 Years of Expertise

- Mark DelphinLAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delphin Law Offices proudly announces that Chief Judge Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux (retired) has joined its legal team. Chief Judge Thibodeaux, a distinguished figure in the judiciary and a former Chief Judge of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the firm. A Tulane Law Hall of Fame inductee, he has built a remarkable career advocating for civil rights, judicial integrity, and community-focused reform.With degrees from Dartmouth College and Tulane Law School, where he was an Earl Warren Scholar, Chief Judge Thibodeaux has held numerous prestigious roles, including President of the National Council of Chief Judges. He has earned multiple awards for his commitment to justice, including the Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Award for Judicial Excellence, the Louisiana State Bar Association's President's Award, and the Thurgood Marshall Award from the National Bar Association. His significant contributions include co-chairing the Louisiana Supreme Court Task Force on Racial and Ethnic Fairness and chairing the Task Force on Judicial Independence, both of which highlight his commitment to fairness and judicial integrity.In addition to his judicial work, Chief Judge Thibodeaux has demonstrated a deep commitment to serving the Lake Charles community. He co-founded the SWLA Center for Health Services, a community health center that serves over 25,000 patients across four parishes, and he was instrumental in establishing three charter schools in Lake Charles. These schools aim to expand educational opportunities for underserved communities, reflecting his dedication to equitable education and community empowerment.“We are honored to have Chief Judge Thibodeaux join our team,” said Mark Delphin, Managing Partner of Delphin Law Offices.“His unparalleled experience, dedication to justice, and community-centered approach are a perfect match for our firm. We look forward to the invaluable insights he will bring to our clients and the legal community.”Chief Judge Thibodeaux will focus at Delphin Law Offices on personal injury cases where his clients have been seriously injured. He will continue his lifelong commitment to advocacy and justice. His extensive legal knowledge and dedication to public service are sure to enhance the firm's mission and strengthen its commitment to its clients and the Lake Charles community.For more information, please contact:Mark DelphinManaging PartnerDelphin Law Offices337-439-3939...About Delphin Law Offices:Delphin Law Offices is committed to providing high-quality legal representation with integrity, dedication, and professionalism. Serving clients throughout Louisiana, the firm limits its practice to civil litigation, personal injury cases, and appellate law, among other areas. With a team of dedicated and experienced attorneys, Delphin Law Offices aims to make a positive difference in the lives of its clients and the community.

