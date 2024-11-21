Wyzant, The Nation's Leading Tutoring Network, Introduces Instant Book To Connect Students And Tutors Faster

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new feature streamlines the booking process so learners can schedule personalized tutoring sessions quickly

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wyzant , the largest tutoring in the U.S., has released Instant , a new tool that makes scheduling customized tutoring sessions faster and easier than ever. Learners can now browse tutor availability and conveniently book lessons in just a few clicks. For tutors, Instant Book helps them more efficiently manage appointments and better meet student needs. With a simpler way to book, students and tutors can focus on what matters most-meaningful, productive learning.

Instant Book streamlines the booking process so learners can schedule personalized tutoring sessions quickly.

Continue Reading

"Instant Book is a major step forward in our mission to make tutoring as convenient as possible," said Debbie Chang, Vice President of Product at IXL Learning, Wyzant's parent company. "Students can quickly connect with experts when they need help most, while tutors can dedicate more time to teaching and building meaningful relationships without the hassle of coordinating schedules."

Get instant help for any need

Students and professionals often need academic or skill-building support on short notice in today's fast-paced world. Instant Book provides immediate access to tutors across a range of subjects. For example, a student feeling overwhelmed just days before a high-stakes calculus exam can easily secure an hour-long session for the same evening or as little as 30 minutes ahead of time. When scheduling, learners select a topic and share their goals for the lesson, helping tutors prepare efficiently and make the most of each session.

Instant Book is a game-changer for learners at any stage of life. With over 65,000 tutors specializing in more than 300 subjects, Wyzant has experts for every need-from preparing for the LSAT to learning a language or even refining artistic skills . This variety ensures that learners can get timely, customized support that aligns with their specific goals and budget.

Skip the wait

Instant Book removes scheduling hurdles so students can start learning right away. Previously, only tutors could coordinate lessons-a process that often involved back-and-forth messaging with the learner. Now, students can book sessions directly from a tutor's profile, making it faster and easier to get started.

Find the right fit

Students can filter search results by Instant Book availability, in-person or online sessions, licensed teachers, IXL-certified tutors and those who have passed a third-party background check. These options help students quickly find tutors who best meet their specific learning needs. For tutors, greater visibility in search results enables them to engage with more students when they're most motivated to book.

About Wyzant

Wyzant takes the guesswork out of finding a qualified tutor you can trust. Since 2005, millions of students all over the globe have looked to Wyzant for help in subjects ranging from math and science to computer programming and foreign languages. It's easy to browse profiles and reviews, message tutors, book lessons and conduct tutoring online using Wyzant's powerful online learning platform. At Wyzant, there are no commitments or expensive pre-paid packages. Every lesson is pay-as-you-go, and if you don't love your first hour with a new tutor, it's free, guaranteed. Wyzant joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021. IXL Learning includes IXL , Rosetta Stone , Dictionary , Thesaurus , TPT , inglés , FrenchDictionary , Wyzant , Vocabulary , ABCya , Education , Emmersion and Carson Dellosa Education . Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom .

Press Contact

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED