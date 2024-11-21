ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Gallant
11/21/2024 8:02:28 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
The Hague: The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
"The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest," the Hague-based ICC said in a statement.
