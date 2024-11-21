Turkey produces enough power yearly: Turkish Energy Ministry

(MENAFN) Turkey produces enough electricity from wind and solar power plants to reach the yearly needs of all households in the nation, Turkish and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar declared on Wednesday.



The installed capacity of wind and solar energy has increased from virtually zero in the early 2000s to more than 31,000 megawatts today, Bayraktar stated through a written report published by the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.



Bayraktar stated Turkey’s power demand rose by an average of 4.4 percent per year through the past 20 years and now hit 335 billion kilowatt-hours.



He stated that the public and private fields have invested deeply in infrastructure to reach the surge in demand.



Turkey, which is among the top 11 globally and 5th in Europe for renewable energy capacity, has surged its solar energy installed capacity to 19,005 megawatts, accounting for 16.6 percent of the nation’s overall installed capacity, the ministry further noted.



Turkey’s goal is to surge installed wind and solar capacity to 120,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035, needing a roughly USD80 billion investment.

