UN official says Haiti facing unprecedented crisis, calls for immediate action

(MENAFN) Haiti is currently facing an unprecedented crisis, with escalating gang violence undermining state authority, according to a UN official. Miroslav Jenca, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas, delivered a stark warning at a UN Security Council meeting, stating that Haiti is at a critical juncture. The violence, which shows no signs of abating, continues to erode state authority, endangering the lives of Haitians and threatening regional peace and security.



Jenca emphasized that the situation in Haiti has reached new heights of instability, with gangs controlling an estimated 85 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince. These armed groups have surrounded the city, carrying out attacks on government buildings and infrastructure. In addition to their violent tactics, they are using sexual violence as a tool of control and intimidation. The humanitarian impact is severe, with over 20,000 people displaced in just the past few days, adding to the nearly 700,000 who were already forced to flee earlier this year.



The UN official also pointed to the critical funding shortfall in the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Haiti, which is only 43 percent financed out of the required USD674 million. Jenca raised concerns about the inadequate response from the international community and highlighted the lack of progress in the deployment of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, led by Kenya. Despite a planned 2,500 personnel, only 400 have been deployed, limiting the mission's ability to restore stability.



Jenca warned that without increased international support, Haiti faces the imminent risk of a complete collapse of state authority, which would be devastating for the Haitian people, who have already endured significant hardship. He called on the global community to increase security assistance and take stronger measures to combat the illicit flow of drugs, weapons, and ammunition that is fueling the violence.

