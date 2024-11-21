Bihar: Kaimur Residents Buy Cheap Medicines From Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Thanks Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, launched under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP) has opened up scores of opportunities for lower and middle-class families to cut their medical expenditures and buy medicines at a much cheaper rate than the price.

The beneficiaries in the Kaimur district of Bihar, speaking to IANS, shared how they were drawing benefits from the path-breaking scheme and how this helped them save money on medical bills.

Those buying cheap medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Mohania Sub-Divisional Hospital of Kaimur district said that they were very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people-friendly scheme.

Sonu Mishra, Director of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra said:“ At present, we have about 350 types of medicines available, which are available at affordable prices. The poor are benefiting a lot from this initiative.”

“We thank PM Modi for starting this scheme. All the medicines available at the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are effective and useful,” he said.

Under the PM-BJP scheme, many Jan Aushadhi Kendra have been set up across the country to provide generic drugs, which are available at much lesser prices at these centres but remain equivalent to expensive and branded drugs as available at private shops, in quality as well as efficacy.

According to official estimates, a total of 13,822 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established across the country, as of September 30, 2024, under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP).

In September 2024, these Kendras achieved record sales of ₹200 crores - the highest monthly sales in the history of the scheme.

The central government has set up a target of opening up 25,000 Jan Aushadhi centres across the country by March 2026.