BJP MP Writes To Mamata Banerjee Highlighting Shortcomings In Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, on Thursday, wrote to West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee highlighting the shortcomings and inadequacies in Lakshmir Bhandar, the monthly scheme for women.

Mahato has also called for increasing the monthly dole amount of Rs 2,000.“While the scheme has provided some relief, the current amount of Rs 1,000-Rs 1,200 per month is insufficient in today's economic climate, especially given West Bengal's inflation rate,” read the letter.

He said that although the state claims that the scheme empowers women, in reality, it has become a mere tool to garner votes without addressing real economic challenges.

"In BJP-ruled Maharashtra, the government provides Rs 1,500 per month to women under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Yojana, which serves the largest demographic and has a broader impact. Similarly, Jharkhand has taken a proactive approach by increasing cash assistance under the Mukhyamantri Maiyan Sanman Yojana to Rs 2,500 per month. These states, despite their financial challenges, have shown commitment to women's empowerment by offering substantial and meaningful support,” the letter read.

Mahato has also claimed that the financial crisis in West Bengal is exacerbated by deep-seated corruption within the state government.

He has also advised the Chief Minister that in order to ensure the sustainability of welfare programs like Lakshmir Bhandar, the state government should focus on enhancing revenue collection, improving tax compliance, boosting industrialisation, curtailing corruption and rationalising expenditure.

"The Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme could be a powerful tool for women empowerment, but not if it remains a mere bride to lure voters. Increasing the monthly amount to Rs 2,000 will demonstrate your government's commitment to genuine empowerment. That is not just an economic necessity but a moral imperative, especially in a state where governance has long been compromised by corruption and appeasement politics," read Mahato's letter.