TN Govt To Reject Tungsten Mining Proposal In Madurai District: Forest Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Forest K. Ponmudi announced that the state will reject any applications for Tungsten in Arittapatti, located in the Madurai district.

Speaking to the media, the minister clarified that Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, has not yet submitted an application for mining.

However, he noted that the company has already received permission from the central government to conduct mining activities.

Arittapatti, the proposed site for mining, is a biodiversity-rich area and has been declared a Biodiversity Heritage Site by the Tamil Nadu government.

He emphasised that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is committed to preserving the site as a forest and confirmed that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has not granted any permission for Tungsten mining in the area.

When news of the Union government's clearance for mining became public, environmentalists, activists, and residents of Melur and nearby areas staged demonstrations in Madurai.

They demanded that the state government deny permission to Hindustan Zinc Limited, citing the ecological and social risks associated with mining.

Protestors accused Hindustan Zinc of having a notorious history of destroying livelihoods and ecosystems wherever it operates.

They pointed to incidents in South Africa and other parts of India, where mining operations by the company allegedly caused significant environmental damage and resulted in the loss of over 60 lives due to violations of local regulations.

Environmental activist R.S. Mugilan stated:“The same company, which had a copper smelting unit in Thoothukudi, polluted the air and water and influenced the government to suppress protests, resulting in the killing of 13 people. A similar situation could arise in Madurai district if this project is allowed to proceed.”

Mugilan also alleged that the Ministry of Mines attempted to downplay the scale of the project by mentioning only Nayakkarpatti village, which has around 20 houses, in its press release.

However, official records reveal that the proposed 5,000-acre mining site extends across multiple eco-sensitive areas, including Melur, Arittapatti, Terkutteru, Muthuvelpatti, Kulanipatti, Kidaripatti, Etimangalam, Vallalappatti, Sillippyapatti, Chettiyarpatti, and several Melur tanks.

The Tamil Nadu government reiterated its commitment to protecting Arittapatti's ecological and cultural significance. By rejecting the mining proposal, the state aims to safeguard the biodiversity, heritage, and livelihoods of the region.