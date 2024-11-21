Up Down Grill By Takashi Sekimitsu Wins Bronze In A' Camping Gear Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Up Down Grill

Innovative Portable Oven Recognized for Excellence in Design, Functionality, and Safety

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of camping gear design, has announced Takashi Sekimitsu 's "Up Down Grill" as the Bronze winner in the Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design category. This outstanding achievement highlights the innovative design and exceptional functionality of the Up Down Grill, a portable oven that has garnered recognition from experts and design professionals alike.The Up Down Grill's unique design addresses key challenges faced by outdoor enthusiasts and camping aficionados. Its innovative three-layer structure, featuring an outer layer of air, insulation material, and wood, effectively retains heat while preventing burns, ensuring a safe and efficient cooking experience. The portable oven's ability to maximize a single heat source, allowing users to cook in the lower section while enjoying BBQ or pot cooking in the upper section, sets it apart from other products in the market.Takashi Sekimitsu's meticulous research and development process, which involved interviews with Italian chefs and user tests, has resulted in a product that meets the demands of both professionals and everyday users. The Up Down Grill's luxurious design, featuring a black base, seamlessly integrates with various settings, from home gardens to resorts. The removable upper fire bed simplifies charcoal cleanup, while the wood frame ensures a lightweight and safe cooking experience.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design category serves as a testament to Takashi Sekimitsu's commitment to innovation and excellence. This recognition is expected to inspire the designer and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design, functionality, and safety in the realm of outdoor cooking equipment. The Up Down Grill's success has the potential to influence industry standards and drive further advancements in the field.Project MembersUp Down Grill was designed by a talented team consisting of Director Kenzo Noridomi, Assistant Director Kentaro Kawakubo, Creator Shigeru Yamada, and Designer Takashi Sekimitsu, each contributing their expertise to bring this innovative portable oven to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Norinori LifeNorinori Life is a product brand by NORIDOMI IRON WORKS CO.,LTD., a Japanese sluice manufacturer. The brand's products are handcrafted by skilled craftsmen using metalworking techniques cultivated through years of sluice gate manufacturing. NORIDOMI, meaning "HIGH SPIRITS" in Japanese, aims to enhance various aspects of daily life, from outdoor activities to kitchen experiences, with their exceptional craftsmanship.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly creative and practical designs that demonstrate professional execution and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their attention to detail, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance quality of life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and honoring the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

