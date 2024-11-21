Israeli Civilian Killed In Rocket Attack From Lebanon
(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 21 (IANS) A civilian in Israel was killed by a rocket attack from Lebanon on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.
Israel's Magen David Adom said a man in his 30s in the city of Nahariya sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.
The rocket fell near a playground in the northern city.
The military released a statement saying about ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, targeting the Western Galilee.
"Most of the projectiles were intercepted and the fallen projectiles were identified," it said.
