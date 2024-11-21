Energy giants invest USD500 million to fight climate change

(MENAFN) Equinor, bp Shell and TotalEnergies declare a dedication to invest USD500 million, targeting to meet access to affordable, dependable, sustainable and new for all.



Senior officials of the firms mentioned above, inked a mutual deal at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, targeting to commit to making a successful energy access effect for individuals in main regions through the next years.



'It is early days, but we hope that by jointly investing, we will be able to contribute to wider efforts to tackle the very real challenge of access to energy. Over time, we believe it can help to create a more inclusive energy future for some of the many millions of people who lack that access today,' stated bp's CEO, Murray Auchincloss, in a written report.



'This joint investment brings together four leading energy companies investing in emerging countries. We believe this effort will help close some of the energy access gaps, which is a key part in reaching the global ambition of a just and equitable energy transition,” noted Equinor's Leader and CEO, Anders Opedal, in the exact same report.

MENAFN21112024000045016755ID1108910742