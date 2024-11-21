AI Model Risk Management Market Size Forecasted To Grow At 12.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 19,036.19 Million By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Model Risk Management Market

The growing amalgamation of AI in healthcare, finance, retail, and sectors is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our AI model risk management market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The recently published AI Model Risk Management Market study report by Polaris Market Research reveals that the global market was USD 5,703.02 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 12.8% projected from 2025 to 2034. The global market is expected to offer an absolute opportunity of USD 19,036.19 million by 2034.Market IntroductionAI risk management is a component of the wider field of AI governance. AI governance indicates the railing that sanction AI instruments and systems are secure and moral and stay that way. AI governance is a complete regulation whereas AI risk management is a procedure concentrating particularly on recognizing and confronting susceptibilities and menaces to retain AI systems secure from damage.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: /request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01AI risk management can assist in shutting this opening and authorize firms to utilize AI systems' complete possibility without coming to terms with AI morals or security. The integration of AI into critical applications such as autonomous vehicles, medical diagnostics, and financial services needs strict risk management to sanction security, accuracy, and reliability, pushing the AI model risk management market demand.List of Key Companies in AI Model Risk Management Market.Alteryx.AWS.C3 AI.DataBricks.Google.H2O.IBM.iManage.LogicGate.LogicManager.MathWorks.Microsoft.ModelOp.SAS Institute.UpGuardRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase: /request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Market Drivers and Opportunities:Growing Funding in AI Technologies: The growing funding in AI technologies and R&D ventures is generating a requirement for strong faith, probability, and security management solutions to safeguard the funding, boosting the demand for AI model risk management market growth.Growth of Manufacturing Sector: The global manufacturing sector is undergoing sizeable growth as firms look to functional scalability and market augmentation. For instance, in 2022, the sector accorded USD 2.3 trillion to the US GDP, consisting of 11.4% of aggregate GDP.Expansion of E-Commerce: The speedy augmentation of e-commerce propelled by growing internet reach and altering consumer bearing has caused extensive usage of AI technologies for improving varied facets pf online retail.Segmental Analysis:.The AI model risk management market segmentation is based on offering, risk type, application, vertical, and region..By Application analysis, the fraud detection and risk reduction segment held the largest market share. This is due to the e-commerce industry, fiscal services, and other sectors undergoing a notable rise in digital transactions..By vertical analysis, the healthcare and life science segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the combination and instigation of AI in healthcare and life sciences is transforming diagnostic, treatment scheming, and drug detection.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the AI model risk management market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because this region is home to several technology mammoths and inventive startups, which pushes notable benefits in AI covering several industries.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The existence of nations such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are speedily advancing their AI potential, fueling the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase: /inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the AI model risk management market?The market size was valued at USD 5,703.02 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 19,036.19 million by 2034.What is the growth rate of the AI model risk management market?The global market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2025-2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market.Which application led the market?In 2024, the fraud detection and risk reduction segment accounted for the largest market share.Browse PMR's AI Model Risk Management Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global AI model risk management market size is expected to reach USD 19,036.19 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Harmonic Filter MarketDrone Sensor MarketAI Trust, Risk and Security Management MarketGenerative AI Coding Assistants MarketEmbedded AI MarketAbout Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+ +1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.