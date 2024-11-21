عربي


Strong Winds, High Seas From Tomorrow: Qatar Meteorology

11/21/2024

Doha, Qatar: Strong winds and high seas are forecasted from tomorrow, November 22, until next week, prompting a marine warning by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

During this time, sea waves will range between 2-8ft rising to 10ft at times.

The weather will also be hazy at first, then mild and relatively hot with clouds.

Temperatures during the weekend will range from 23 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

The Peninsula

