Albania to contemplate decision to entirely ban TikTok, Snapchat

(MENAFN) Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, has suggested the country may contemplate a “radical decision” to entirely ban social media platforms TikTok and Snapchat following the tragic death of a 14-year-old student in Tirana. The student was fatally attacked by a classmate in an incident that reportedly originated on social media. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Rama described the loss as a profound tragedy that demands immediate and meaningful action from both the government and the broader community.



Rama highlighted that some countries have already implemented restrictions on social media use for children under 16, but he expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of filtering mechanisms. He explained that previous efforts to impose such controls in Albania had largely failed, with online violence and bullying continuing to rise. Considering these challenges, Rama proposed that banning TikTok and Snapchat entirely could be a necessary step to prevent further harm. The government plans to engage parents in discussions and ensure schools approach the matter democratically before reaching a final decision.



In addition to addressing the role of social media, Rama announced plans to enhance safety measures in Albanian schools. As part of this initiative, surveillance cameras will be installed in all schools and classrooms to monitor student activities and improve security. These measures aim to create a safer environment for students while addressing concerns about escalating violence in educational institutions.



The tragic incident has prompted widespread concern among parents, who are organizing a march to demand greater accountability and safety measures. The march will take place on Friday, starting from Fan Noli Elementary School, where the attack occurred, and ending at the Ministry of Education and Sports in Tirana. This collective action underscores the growing urgency to address school safety and the impact of social media on youth behavior in Albania.

