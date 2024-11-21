عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Kryvyi Rih Rises 17

Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Kryvyi Rih Rises 17


11/21/2024 7:13:13 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 17 people, 10 of whom are in hospitals.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the updated information, there are 17 victims in Kryvyi Rih. Ten of them are in the hospital,” Lysak said.



















According to him, a 38-year-old woman has cut wounds to her head. Her condition is critical.

Read also: At least two people injured in Dnipro following Russian attack

Lysak noted that in addition to the administrative building, five apartment buildings, two minibuses, and a car were damaged in the city.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on Thursday, November 21. Earlier it was reported about 15 wounded, including two teenagers.

MENAFN21112024000193011044ID1108910502


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search