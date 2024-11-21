Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Kryvyi Rih Rises 17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 17 people, 10 of whom are in hospitals.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the updated information, there are 17 in Kryvyi Rih. Ten of them are in the hospital," Lysak said.









































According to him, a 38-year-old woman has cut wounds to her head. Her condition is critical.

Lysak noted that in addition to the administrative building, five apartment buildings, two minibuses, and a car were damaged in the city.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on Thursday, November 21. Earlier it was reported about 15 wounded, including two teenagers.