Arab League, Yemen Sign Goods Transport Regulation Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab League and Yemen on Thursday signed an agreement regulating pan-Arab overland goods transport, which was approved by the Arab Economic and Social Council and the League's council in 2012.

The agreement was signed by Yemeni of Abdulasalam Humaid and the league's Assistant Secretary-General for Affairs Mohammad Wield Kik, the league said in a press release.

The deal is mainly meant to promote goods transport among Arab countries, streamline overland goods transport and wipe out relevant restrictions and obstacles, it added.

It is also intended to unify rules regulating international goods transport among relevant countries, particularly regarding documents used in international goods transport, the carrier's responsibility, safeguarding different parties' rights and ensuring immediate solutions to conflicts.

The agreement will enter into force 30 days after ratification documents of three Arab countries that signed it are deposited in line with Article 64, it added.

Yemen is the fourth Arab country to conclude the deal after Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

