France urges EU to revise proposed trade agreement with Mercosur amid farmer protests

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot urged the European Commission to reconsider its proposed trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc, raising concerns over environmental standards and the potential impact on European farmers. Barrot's comments came amid growing protests across France, with agricultural workers expressing fears that the deal threatens their livelihoods. He called for a revision of the agreement, citing support from Italy and Poland, whose ministers have echoed similar concerns.



Speaking on Europe 1-CNews, Barrot emphasized that while trade agreements with South American countries are necessary to boost exports for European farmers and industries, the proposed Mercosur deal was deemed unfair. He argued that it would place an additional burden on farmers who are already facing numerous challenges, stressing that they should not be made to bear the cost of such agreements.



In response to the protests, Barrot also highlighted a forthcoming agricultural policy bill aimed at addressing structural issues in the sector. He encouraged farmers to focus on constructive advocacy rather than engaging in disruptive protests, such as road blockages, which have been widely condemned. Barrot’s message reflected a desire to balance trade relations with the need to protect local agricultural interests.



French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau also condemned acts of vandalism and border blockades organized by agricultural unions, warning that such actions could risk alienating public support. The protests, which have involved road disruptions and other forms of civil disobedience, aim to draw attention to what many see as unfair competition under the Mercosur deal and the tough working conditions faced by farmers in France.

