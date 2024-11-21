XDC And Lumileds Achieve A Breakthrough With Microic Driven Microled Display

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

High assembly yield of 13x20 μm2 LEDs and MicroICs demonstrate readiness for volume production

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X Display Company (XDC®), a leading developer of devices for displays, and Lumileds, a global leader in MicroLED technology, have developed

a revolutionary 140 per inch (ppi) microIC-driven microLED prototype display. This first of a kind display marks a significant milestone for MicroLED displays in mobile consumer applications including smartwatches, smartphones, tablets, and PCs. MicroICs enable a significantly more flexible and power efficient approach to display backplane architecture.

"We see a lot of potential for MicroLED displays in mobile consumer electronic devices," said Ross Young, CEO of DSCC. "This XDC and Lumileds breakthrough will improve the cost, power, and brightness display profile significantly as to help accelerate adoption of these technologies."

The new MicroLED display features a cost-effective and power-advantaged architecture that leverages a cluster drive system combined with MicroLEDs that measure just 13x20 μm2. The result is a peak brightness of 2360 cd/m2 that offers an unparalleled viewing experience with stunning clarity, color, and contrast. Both the microICs and microLEDs are manufactured using cutting-edge production equipment that ensures industry-leading uniformity and yield rates. Notably, the mass transfer process employed in the development of these prototypes achieves an impressive 99.9998% microLED sub-pixel yield and a 99.992% microIC transfer yield. The processes used to manufacture the prototype are mass production ready.

"XDC's mass transfer, bonding, and display driving technologies have created new opportunities to transform the world of displays," said Brendan Moran, Sr Director of Display Technology at Lumileds. "Lumileds has successfully implemented XDC's transfer-ready microLED technology into our volume production LED fabrication facilities. Together, we are setting new standards in the microLED industry and advancing mobile display technology."

"This milestone is made possible by Lumileds's device expertise and manufacturing process discipline applied from the very start. The result is repeatable, high-quality microLED displays," said Matt Meitl, EVP and co-founder of XDC. "Our long collaboration has resulted in microLED displays sought by customers in the mobile device space."

XDC and Lumileds are pleased to announce that the microICs, microLEDs, and the advanced transfer equipment utilized in this prototype can be deployed for interested customers, paving the way for broader adoption of this technology in mobile consumer devices.

About X Display Company:

XDisplayTM Company (XDC®), a technology developer, licenses intellectual property, sells microlCs and PixelEngineTM

components and Micro Transfer Printing

Equipment that will power next generation displays.

XDC is poised to capture share in the semiconductor and display markets, delivering solutions that will make peoples' lives better.



About Lumileds:

Lumileds is a global leader in LED and microLED technology, innovation, and solutions for the automotive, display, illumination, mobile, and other markets where light sources are essential. Our approximately 3,500 employees operate in over 15 countries and partner with our customers to deliver never before possible solutions for lighting, safety, and well-being.

Media Inquiries:

XDC:

[email protected]

Lumileds: [email protected]

SOURCE X Display

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED