UK government considers ban on social media for children under age of 16

(MENAFN) The UK government is considering a potential ban on social use for children under the age of 16, as announced by Technology Secretary Peter Kyle in an interview with BBC 4's Today program on Wednesday. Kyle expressed his commitment to ensuring online safety and stated that he would "do what it takes" to protect children and others from online harm, emphasizing the importance of addressing the impact of technology on young people.



This consideration comes as the government continues to explore the effects of smartphones and social media on children. Although Kyle acknowledged a lack of "firm, peer-reviewed evidence" on the issue, he underscored the need for more data to inform future decisions. Kyle has also outlined his strategic goals for Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, in a formal "letter of strategic intent."



Under the upcoming Online Safety Act (OSA), which takes effect next year, Ofcom will be granted expanded powers to hold tech companies accountable for harmful content on their platforms. The Act mandates that companies implement measures to protect children from exposure to harmful material and require robust age-verification mechanisms. Kyle has urged Ofcom to apply these powers "assertively," ensuring that safety is integrated into tech platforms from the outset.



The Molly Rose Foundation, a campaign group focused on online safety, praised Kyle's comments as a positive development. The group called for a stronger OSA that would hold tech companies to a higher standard of accountability. It urged the government to take swift action to strengthen the Act and deliver on its promise to protect young users online.

