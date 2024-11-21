Performance Food Group Selects Trimble As Premier Fleet Management Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Performance Food Group migrates 100 percent of its fleet management business to Trimble Instinct, doubling Trimble-serviced trucks

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB ) announced today that Performance Food Group Company

(PFG) (NYSE:PFGC ), one of North America's largest food and foodservice distribution companies, has selected Trimble, as its premier fleet management provider - servicing 100 percent of PFG's fleet business and doubling the number of trucks managed with Trimble in-cab from 4,000 to more than 8,000.

Performance Food Group (PFG) migrates 100 percent of its fleet management business to Trimble Instinct, doubling Trimble-serviced trucks.

Continue Reading

Trimble will provide fleet management and telematics solutions to vehicles across PFG's three business segments including Performance Foodservice Core-Mark and Vistar. All PFG vehicles will be equipped with Trimble Instinct, Trimble's in-cab ecosystem that seamlessly connects drivers and back-office staff to boost safety, compliance and efficiency.

Established in 1885 in Richmond, VA, PFG is a Fortune 100 company that delivers more than 300,000 food and food-related products to customers across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

PFG's decision to migrate their entire fleet to Trimble comes after years of using disparate fleet management systems across the company's multiple sectors, complicating communication and workflows between the company's vast network of drivers and back-office personnel. PFG required a comprehensive solution to manage and provide Electronic Logging Device (ELD) data that is also compatible with PFG's in-house and third-party tools - a solution provided by Trimble's easily-integrated technology.

"As a large distributor focused on growth, we need a single fleet management system to support our expanding fleet," said Len Lamkin, vice president, Transportation at PFG. "Trimble was a great choice to satisfy our needs. With Trimble, all our vehicles will be in sync on the same platform, allowing us to better manage the thousands of drivers and vehicles we have on the road."



"PFG has been a valued customer of Trimble for more than two decades. We are pleased to continue to provide them with superior technology and service," said Paul Cardosi, VP of telematics & fleet management at Trimble. "Working closely with PFG, we've streamlined their workflow, and business needs to create a more nimble and connected transportation experience."

"PFG has been a valued customer of Trimble for more than two decades. We are pleased to continue to provide them with superior technology and service," said Paul Cardosi, VP of telematics fleet management at Trimble. "Working closely with PFG, we've streamlined their workflow and business needs to create a more nimble and connected transportation experience."

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to more than 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG's success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our more than 40,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, including how you can join our team,

visit pfgc .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" trimbl .

In September 2024, Trimble announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for Platform Science to acquire Trimble's global transportation telematics business units in exchange for equity in Platform Science. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and any delayed closings required in foreign jurisdictions.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED