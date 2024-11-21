Russia Launches ICBM Strike On Ukraine For First Time, Hits Dnipro

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ukraine's Air Force has reported that Russia has used intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to attack Ukraine for the first time during the ongoing conflict.

According to Reuters on Thursday, November 21, Russia launched an ICBM from the Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea, targeting Ukraine.

The missile struck the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine, though the extent of damage and casualties remains unclear.

Reports suggest that critical infrastructure and businesses in Dnipro were the primary targets of the strike.

Ukraine's Air Force confirmed that this marked the first use of such a long-range and powerful missile by Russia during the war.

The strike follows recent Ukrainian attacks using U.S. and UK-supplied missiles on deep targets within Russian territory.

This comes amid the closure of several Western embassies in Kyiv due to escalating Russian threats highlights the growing instability in the region. These developments emphasize the precarious security situation for diplomats and citizens alike.

The use of advanced weaponry by both sides signals a dangerous escalation in the conflict, raising fears of broader international repercussions. The need for urgent diplomatic interventions to de-escalate tensions and protect civilians has never been more critical.

