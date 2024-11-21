(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Offer Flexible Art Solutions for Year-End Facility Refreshes

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are offering a range of quick-turnaround art solutions to help clients refresh their spaces before the new year. This timely service is ideal for businesses and healthcare facilities looking to utilize their remaining annual budgets to enhance their environments.Quick Turnaround Art Solutions for Year-End RefreshesAs the year draws to a close, many organizations find themselves with leftover budget funds that must be spent. HAC & QAH are stepping up to meet this need with their quick-turnaround projects, featuring a selection of existing inventory and select artworks that can be produced rapidly. This service is tailored for clients wishing to revitalize their spaces with new art, ensuring installations are completed before the new fiscal year begins."Our quick-turnaround options are perfect for clients looking to refresh their environments without the wait," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We understand the urgency that comes with year-end budgeting, and we're equipped to deliver high-quality art pieces that transform spaces in time for the new year."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "We have artwork from our rental and project inventory that's in great condition and can be installed right away, this is a great option for clients needing to enhance their spaces effectively and efficiently with a limited budget."Efficient Art Installation to Maximize Year-End BudgetsHAC & QAH's rapid deployment of art installations not only helps clients spend their budgets wisely but also revitalizes their spaces, improving aesthetics and morale for the coming year. This service is part of HAC & QAH's commitment to providing flexible and responsive art solutions to meet the dynamic needs of their clients.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622......Website

Jerry Joyner

W And W Digital News

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.