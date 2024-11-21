1St School Meals Summit Ends In Cambodia With Commitments To Child Nutrition

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Nov 21 (IANS) The first-ever Southeast Asia School Meals Coalition Summit concluded in Cambodia's Siem Reap province with strong commitments to enhancing child nutrition and education in the region, said a joint press release on Thursday.

Held from Monday to Wednesday under the umbrella of the Global School Meals Coalition, the summit brought together 130 delegates from seven countries in the region and 39 partner organisations, Xinhua news agency reported.

"While in Southeast Asia have made significant progress in developing school meal policies, allocating national budgets, and launching large-scale innovative programs that leverage local food systems, further actions are needed to improve the quality and coverage to ensure that no child is left behind," the press release said.

The summit underscored the transformative potential of school meal programs to advance multiple Sustainable Development Goals, including child nutrition, education, and local agriculture, while addressing pressing global challenges like climate change and food system resilience, it added.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, Hang Chuon Naron said that in a world where education serves as the cornerstone for personal and societal progress, nourishment plays a critical role in this equation.

"School meals are more than just sustenance; they are a foundation for learning, growth, and transformation," he said. "When we prioritise the nutritional needs of our students, we are investing not only in their health but also in their cognitive development, academic performance, and overall potential."

Currently, the Cambodian government, through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, is supporting a national Home-Grown School Feeding programme in almost two-thirds of all the target schools, with a commitment to reach 1,114 schools, benefiting more than 300,000 students by 2028.

Anita Hirsch, deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific at World Food Programme, said the impressive launch of Cambodia's School Feeding Policy stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to enhancing child nutrition, education and agriculture development.