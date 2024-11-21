Autel Energy Powers Revolutionary Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Hub In Massachusetts With World-Leading 640 Kw Charging Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, applauds the completion of the first ultra-fast EV charging hub in the Eastern United States, located in Deerfield, Massachusetts. This groundbreaking project is the result of a successful collaboration between the Town of Deerfield, Rivermoor Energy, the Highway Administration (FHWA), and Autel Energy's partner Rexel Solutions. The project represents a major leap forward in the region's EV infrastructure, offering faster, more efficient, reliable charging solutions to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.

Image courtesy of The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation

At the heart of this pioneering hub is Autel's MaxiCharger DC HiPower solution , which boasts a world-leading maximum output of 640 kW . This cutting-edge technology enables ultra-fast charging that can power up an EV in as little as 20 minutes, addressing key concerns around charging speed and range anxiety. Built in Autel's facility in Greensboro, NC , these units reaffirm the company's commitment to providing the most advanced, high-performance charging solutions on the market.

Autel Energy worked in close collaboration with Rexel Energy Solutions , whose industry expertise and deep knowledge of energy management were instrumental in delivering the solution efficiently and on schedule. "The Deerfield charging hub is a testament to what collaboration can achieve in advancing the clean energy transition," said Paul Michaud, General Manager of Rexel Energy Solutions.

"By partnering with innovative companies like Autel, who meet Made in America requirements, we're supporting EV adoption while strengthening local economies and creating opportunities in the energy sector. Rexel Energy Solutions is proud to play a role in delivering critical supply chain solutions that help projects like this come to life."

"The Deerfield charging hub is a model for the future of EV infrastructure, setting a high bar for speed, reliability, and sustainability," said Michelle Luo, Chief Revenue Officer at Autel Energy North America.

Strategically positioned along key highways, the new hub will serve as a critical charging point for drivers traveling long distances, closing gaps in the region's EV infrastructure.

"This project is not only an impactful one for the environment and the advancement of clean energy, but it's also a boost for the economic backbone of our Town," said Christopher Dunne, Acting Town Administrator for the Town of Deerfield . "With the added accessibility, climate change mitigation and new pedestrian walkways leading to downtown businesses, Deerfield can continue to thrive and serve its local business owners and attract new customers to our business community."

The solution also features Autel's advanced cloud software, allowing for seamless integration, real-time monitoring, and user-friendly payment systems, ensuring a smooth experience for all EV drivers.

Autel Energy's participation in the Deerfield charging hub is part of the company's broader efforts to expand its network of high-speed EV chargers, making electric vehicle travel more accessible and practical for drivers nationwide.

