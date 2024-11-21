Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile At Dnipro - Ukraine's Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thursday morning, the Russians launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, and seven Kh-101 missiles, at the city of Dnipro.

Ukraine's air defense forces downed six Kh-101 missiles, the Air Force reports, according to Ukrinform.

From 5:00 to 7:00, Russia attacked Dnipro's enterprises and critical infrastructure, employing missiles of various types, the report reads.

“In particular, the Russians launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from Astrakhan region, a Mig-31K jet fired a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, and Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Volgograd region,” the Air Force reports.

Industrial facility damaged infollowing Russian attack

Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted six Kh-101 missiles, the report notes, adding that other missiles caused no significant damage.

Casualty reports are being verified, the report says.

The Air Force urges citizens not to ignore air raid alerts, and calls on media and bloggers to remain responsible in posting any information about combat performance of Ukraine's Armed Forces and threats to the Ukrainian state.