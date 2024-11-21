Tunisia, Kuwait Sign Various Cooperation Deals

(MENAFN- IANS) Tunis, Nov 21 (IANS) Tunisian Foreign Mohamed Ali Nafti and his visiting Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya signed a series of cooperation agreements in various fields.

At the 4th Tunisian-Kuwaiti Joint Commission, the two countries signed deals including the upgrade of railway lines for phosphate transport, cooperation in meteorology and climate sciences, labour exchange in the private sector, air services, industrial exports, and tourism, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Tunisian state station.

Citing promising cooperation sectors such as the industry, agriculture, and mining, Nafti highlighted the need to fully implement the ongoing projects, which would enhance the "fruitful cooperation" between Tunisia and Kuwait.

Furthermore, Nafti called for modernising the legal framework governing trade relations between the two countries while highlighting the crucial role of the private sector in intensifying partnerships.

For his part, Al-Yahya affirmed that the Tunisian-Kuwaiti Joint Commission considered an exemplary model of bilateral cooperation, constitutes a continuation of the partnership and constructive work between the two countries.

According to Al-Yahya, Kuwait is one of the first Arab countries to have invested in Tunisia, notably through the creation of the Tunisian-Kuwaiti Consortium of Development in 1976.

Al-Yahya added that Kuwait has also benefited from Tunisian expertise in several areas, notably health and education.