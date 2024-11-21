OPPO Find X8 And Find X8 Pro Launches Globally With Ultra-Grade Hasselblad Cameras, Next-Gen Performance And Coloros 15 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire)



OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro launched in global markets

Find X8 Series delivers ultra-grade cameras, performance and battery life ColorOS 15 debuts on Find X8 Series with cutting-edge OPPO AI

OPPO Find X8 in Shell Pink, and Find X8 Pro in Pearl White

OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro

Find X8 Pro's dual-periscope cameras

OPPO Lightning Snap in action

OPPO Find X8 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 for stellar gaming performance

Find X8 and Find X8 Pro with AI LinkBoost for ultra-stable connectivity

AI Clarity Enhance can crisp up a crop or low-resolution image

AI Assistant for OPPO Notes and Documents

Find X8 and Find X8 Pro Touch to Share in action

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 -OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro flagship smartphones. Each delivers ultra-grade experiences across camera, performance, and battery life and debuts ColorOS 15 with its suite of advanced OPPO AI solutions."With Find X8 Series, we have broken through barriers that have held smartphones back for generations. An exquisite, ultra-slim design, along with ultra-grade cameras, ultra-long-lasting battery life, and ultra-powerful performance, are now a reality for the first time. Thanks to our intelligent ColorOS 15, OPPO AI, and our close partnerships with industry leaders, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro make creativity, productivity, and everyday tasks easier, quicker, and more seamless than ever. Find X8 Series really is the new global standard for smartphone excellence."- Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPOBoth Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are premium, elegant, and durable, with rich glass and aluminium construction plus striking Cosmos Ring design, delivering a super-comfortable in-hand experience, whichever you choose. Despite ultra-beating camera systems, each sets a new benchmark in its class for ultra-slim flagship camera phone design.Find X8 represents a golden size. With its 6.59" display and an easy-to-hold design, it balances being both compact and immersive, and the slender 7.85mm profile and light 193g weight ensure whatever the scenario, it's a perfect fit.[i] Fans of big-screened smartphones will love Find X8 Pro's expansive 6.78" Infinite View Display. Its size is offset by its elegant, curved frame and quad-curved glass on the front and back, creating a soft, easy-to-manage hold.Both Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant, able to withstand being submerged in 1.5m of water for 30 minutes and jet sprays of water up to 80oC for total peace of mind. Find X8 also adds Swiss SGS and Military Grade certification, tested to whole-phone drop resistance and MGJB 150.18A MIL-STD impact standards.Available in Star Grey, Space Black and Shell Pink, Find X8's diffuse finish is elevated and fingerprint-resistant, whichever colour you choose. Find X8 Pro is available in Space Black and Pearl White. Both carry forward this sleek, diffuse aesthetic, but each Pearl White Find X8 Pro adds a unique pearlescent pattern, infusing an exclusive quality to the colour.Find X8 and Find X8 Pro deliver immersive views and stunning, bright, crisp, high-quality screens. Each phone features a super-smooth 120Hz display and up to 1600 nits peak brightness for easy outdoor viewing, even on a sunny day. When playing back HDR content, Find X8 Series beams at up to 4500 nits, and the ProXDR displays support the Ultra HDR standard, so your photos look glorious across compatible apps and services.For Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, the bezels surrounding the displays have been shrunk to create a futuristic, immersive view. Find X8 showcases the thinnest bezel of any OPPO phone, symmetrical on all sides at just 1.45mm, creating a nearly edge-to-edge impression. Find X8 Pro's visually symmetrical 1.9mm bezel is also ultra-slim, with the larger size and quad-curved glass elevating the look and feel further still.Splash Touch technology means you can use Find X8 Series outdoors in the rain or when your hands are wet without interruption, and with high-frequency PWM dimming, DC dimming, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 4.0 certification, enjoy a view that's easy on the eyes across both Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.OPPO Find X8 Series introduces OPPO's all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System with ultra-beating zoom and cutting-edge AI-powered capabilities. Both phones feature all-50MP cameras, with Find X8's combination including a 15mm (0.6x), 24mm (1x), and 73mm (3x) periscope camera mix, while Find X8 Pro has a quad-camera, adding a 135mm (6x) periscope camera for further-reaching zoom and a larger 23mm wide-angle camera sensor.Both Find X8 and Find X8 Pro debut OPPO's triple prism periscope camera with a flagship 50MP, 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor, capturing superior lowlight photos and videos despite its compact size. Find X8 Pro is also the first globally available smartphone to feature two periscope cameras, offering industry-leading gapless zoom performance.With Hasselblad Portrait Mode, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro put the iconic Hasselblad look in your pocket – a perfect pairing with the periscope cameras – and Find X8 Pro is the only global smartphone to offer optical 135mm portraits for high-impact, dynamic photos of people and pets.When you need next-level zoom, AI Telescope Zoom takes Find X8 Series' incredible hardware even further, breaking through limitations to create stunning photos at up to 60x. So whether it's a picturesque landscape or a performer on stage, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro go the distance.OPPO Find X8 Series also introduces Lightning Snap, capturing a burst of photos at up to seven frames per second with a long press of the shutter button, and all without sacrificing image processing. This means each frame looks like a dedicated still image, taking full advantage of OPPO's HyperTone Image Engine. Find X8 Pro owners can also access Lightning Snap by using the Quick Button, a touch-sensitive strip on its right side that can quickly launch the camera and control zoom.With its all-50MP rear camera system, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro aren't just photography champions; they also record Dolby Vision HDR video at up to 4K resolution, 60fps from all cameras, including the front camera, making both phones ultimate creator tools.Transforming the Livephoto experience, Find X8 Series marks an end to poor-quality accompanying video clips. Capturing the essence of every moment with movie-grade dynamic range and stabilisation in every clip, Find X8's Livephoto quality means each frame can be turned into a potential photo for maximum flexibility.With the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro pack class-leading power. Built on TSMC's 2nd generation 3nm process and featuring MediaTek's 2nd generation all Big Core design, the Dimensity 9400 delivers 35% faster CPU and 41% faster GPU performance. More than just powerful, MediaTek has achieved game-changing efficiencies of 40% from the CPU and 44% from the GPU, and with AI tasks using 35% less power, the Dimensity 9400 and Find X8 Series are future-proofed performance champions.[ii]OPPO and MediaTek have worked closely to optimise Find X8 Series with the all-new Trinity Engine, and each phone features a customised cooling system, harnessing a high-performance vapour chamber, graphite layer, and thermal conductive gel to deliver improved heat dissipation for ultra-powerful performance.Find X8 Series features OPPO's new AI LinkBoost for unrivalled connectivity. With a total of 20 antennas, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro ensure you stay as connected as possible, even in challenging environments.Perfect for concerts, AI LinkBoost is optimised for stadiums, enabling 79% faster video uploads in congested environments Together with industry-leading zoom capabilities and ultra-long battery life, you can capture higher-quality, further-reaching clips and share them with ease like never before.AI LinkBoost's superpowers take Find X8 Series beyond stadiums. In weak network conditions, such as in an elevator or a basement, AI LinkBoost enhances uplink and downlink throughput by 50%. AI LinkBoost also makes sure connectivity won't hold back your gaming, thanks to a triple Wi-Fi antenna, so no matter how you hold it, you'll benefit from the best possible connection and experience up to 40.11% less latency during playbackPioneering silicon-carbon battery technology adds ultra-beating battery performance to Find X8 Series despite both phones' sleek profiles. Find X8 has a better-than-flagship 5630mAh battery, and Find X8 Pro's incredible 5910mAh higher-than-ultra capacity delivers true multi-day performance.More than just long-lasting, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are also fast-charging, with 80W OPPO SUPERVOOCTM charging for hours of power in minutes of charge time. Both phones deliver ultra-beating wireless charging with 50W AIRVOOCTM, and when paired with an OPPO Mag Charge case, Find X8 Series can enjoy the speed of 50W AIRVOOCTM with the convenience of magnetic charging and mounting.OPPO Find X8 Series introduces ColorOS 15, setting the bar for ultra-smooth experiences and ultra-smart AI capabilities.By overhauling more than 800 elements to create a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with refined effects, navigating ColorOS 15 is a seamless, fluid experience, and Flux Themes creates easy-to-swap visual profiles you can switch between in moments. ColorOS 15's fluidity is made possible by OPPO's Luminous Rendering Engine, resulting in an 18% faster touch response and 40% superior stability.[iii]Launching with Android 15, Find X8 Series will receive six years of security updates for long-lasting peace of mind.To streamline photo edits, OPPOhas been upgraded for superior object detection and generative fill, while three new AI-powered creative tools have been added.transforms a low-resolution photo or cropped image into a crisp, clear, natural-looking ultra-high-definition image.restores natural details, colours and textures, such as skin and hair, so you can breathe new life into action shots and blurry photos.removes glare and reflections to reveal the photo you were trying to capture all along.Dare to dream with OPPO, and create countless generated images, choosing between realistic, illustrated and a host of fantastical styles to create your next avatar, profile picture or social post.From creativity to productivity, ColorOS 15 upgrades OPPO's AI ToolBox. This context-aware menu is in the Smart Sidebar when you need it, withandreturning to streamline reading and writing for Find X8 Series, whether browsing the web or writing a message.restructures and streamlines content in an instant, while also correcting spelling, grammar and tone, and it can intelligently expand or shorten notes. Within the newapp, existing text files, spreadsheets and presentations can be summarised in seven languages. It also supports pro-grade translation and can rewrite documents in more formal or casual styles.can capture hours of audio in multiple languages, generating a transcript and a summary for personal assistant-level support, so you can focus on the task at hand.ColorOS 15 also introduces Google Circle to Search for OPPO smart devices. With a simple long press, users can instantly search for whatever's on-screen without needing to switch apps. And with the Google Gemini app and Gemini as ColorOS's digital assistant, whether checking the weather, chatting with Gemini, or planning your next vacation, OPPO and Google are on hand to make life easier.With Touch to Share, OPPO continues to break through established barriers, enabling one-tap wireless file-sharing between iOS/iPadOS and ColorOS 15 devices using NFC.[iv]Find X8 is available with 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, Find X8 Pro is available with 16GB + 512GB.[i] Dimensions and weight vary depending on colour[ii] Data from MediaTek and OPPO Labs[iii] Data from OPPO Labs[iv] Touch to Share requires O+ Connect app to be installed from the App Store. The feature currently supports wireless file-sharing between ColorOS 15 and iOS/iPad OS devices, with NFC touch to share made available in a future update.