Solar Energy Use Suggested To Curb Air Pollution

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents and environmental activists in Bamyan have voiced serious concern at growing air pollution in the province.

They suggest promoting the use of solar is essential to reduce pressure on natural resources and prevent air pollution.

Dawood Shah Poyesh, a professor at Bamyan University, identified climate change as a serious concern for the country.

If practical measures were not taken, it could lead to disastrous consequences, the professor cautioned.

According to him, Bamyan is already experiencing effects of climate change, including parched agricultural lands, the loss of meadows and worsening food insecurity.

He cited the melting of glaciers, unseasonal rainfall, natural disasters and air pollution as dangerous outcomes of climate change in the province.

Absent comprehensive and practical action, the people's future would face significant challenges, he.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ibrahim Dadfar, head of the Environmental Protection Department, announced the distribution of solar stoves in the province.

He revealed approximately 5,000 solar cookers, cooking and water heaters had been distributed to local people.

The solar devices were distributed in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in Bamyan's protected areas to help prevent the destruction of natural resources and vegetation.

Dadfar noted the solar heaters and stoves had a positive impact, and all residents could purchase them at low costs.

He encouraged people to cooperate with the Environmental Protection Department in using these devices to safeguard the environment and ensure that future generations did not face serious problems.

Mohammad Taqi Karami, a university student, says Bamyan is a mountainous province where most residents rely on agriculture and livestock.

He pointed out the destruction of green areas and grazing lands was harming wildlife and creating problems for the local population.

The student believed promoting the use of solar energy could be a practical step towards reducing pressure on natural resources and stopping further environmental degradation.

Hamid Surosh, another local resident, expressed serious concern over widespread deforestation and the destruction of shrubs in the province.

He explained forests and shrubs, mainly used as fuel, contributed to desertification and, with seasonal changes, increased the likelihood of natural disasters.

He believes solar energy is a sustainable way to combat climate change and preserve natural resources, as it is both safe and affordable for Bamyan residents.

Local residents also consider the use of solar energy a valuable convenience and are satisfied with its performance.

Qambar Ali, a resident of Band-e Amir, a protected area in Bamyan, said solar heaters, which could boil water and cook food, had obviated the need for forest and shrub cutting, thus preventing the destruction of protected areas.

He noted using solar energy in the region had not only provided ease for the people but had also led to a cut in fuel prices.

