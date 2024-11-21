Global Aviation Leaders And Researchers Shape Industry Vision At Emirates Aviation University

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The 5th edition of the International Management (IAMC) delivered more than 40 key presentations

20 November 2024, Dubai, UAE: An impressive cast of aviation leaders, researchers and global experts came together to share their thoughts and insights on trends, innovation, AI, and their vision for the future. This best sums up the buzzing and lively event that was the 5th International Aviation Management Conference held at Emirates Aviation University (EAU).

This year's theme focused on Aviation Trends: Advancements, Regulations, and Sustainability, showcasing the industry's evolution and how it was adapting to meet rising challenges. More than 300 researchers and specialists from a host of aviation entities, regulatory bodies, academia and leading universities attended, all keen to explore the latest research insights and advancements, and to tackle key challenges.

Professor Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor Emirates Aviation University delivered the opening address, and said:“Fuelled by demand, advances in sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology, our industry is on the brink of rapid transformation. By uniting leaders and scholars under one roof, we aim to showcase aviation's boldest and most imaginative ideas. We're thrilled to be able to host this conference for the fifth year and look forward to growing, evolving, and continuing it for many years to come.”

Keynote speakers included Colonel Engineer Marwan Mohammad Singel, Director of Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre at Dubai Police, Mohamed Abubaker Farea, ICAO Middle East Regional Director, Kashif Khalid, Regional Director, OSS Africa and the Middle East IATA, Professor Paul D. Williams, Professor of Atmospheric Science, University of Reading and Professor Bijan Vasigh, Professor of Economics and Finance, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

From the Emirates Group, keynote speakers included senior executives: Steve Allen, Chief Executive Officer dnata, Oliver Grohmann, the Emirates Group's Executive Vice President Human Resources, John Walker Emirates' Vice President Base Maintenance and Kieran Dowd, Vice President of Sourcing Solutions, Emirates Flight Catering and General Manager Emirates Bustanica.

Hot topics involved airline operations and management, air traffic management innovations, AI applications in aviation, and aviation safety and security.

A series of presentations outlined a bold strategy to achieve zero waste to landfill by 2030 and highlighted the growing impact of climate change, extreme weather events and shifting wind patterns on flight routes. IAMC explored the transformative technology in Human Resources with AI-driven tools and virtual platforms streamlining recruitment, and how cutting-edge innovations like drone aircraft inspections eliminated the need for scaffolding and dramatically reduced completion time and human effort.

The aviation industry is on a continuous growth trajectory, with IATA projecting industry revenues to reach a milestone of US$996 billion in 2024. The conference demonstrated the university's success in embracing seamless collaboration between academia and the aviation industry.