Elon Musk's Next Big Project - Ad Astra Preschool: $100M Bet On Redefining Education For Toddlers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ad Astra, a pre-kindergarten Montessori school funded by Elon Musk, has received its initial state permit, allowing the facility to begin operations in Bastrop County, Texas. The Texas health and Human Services Commission confirmed the licensing on November 14, after an earlier inspection cleared delays in the application process, Fortune reported.
A STEM-focused mission
Located 40 minutes from Austin, Ad Astra (Latin for "to the stars") will initially enroll up to 24 children aged three to six. The school focuses on exploration-based learning and Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Activities range from coloring to studying maps and globes, all designed to foster curiosity and foundational skills. Outside, toddlers will enjoy amenities like a basketball court and tricycles, Fortune detailed.
The curriculum incorporates principles inspired by psychologists Alfred Adler and Rudolf Dreikurs, aiming to instill responsibility, respect, and resourcefulness in students, according to state permit documents obtained by Fortune. Also Read
| TIME covers Elon Musk's to-do list 'Get Trump elected, slash $2 trillion, more' Ambitious expansion plans
Backed by Elon Musk 's X Foundation, a non-profit funded through the Musk Foundation with nearly $100 million allocated, Ad Astra is envisioned as the starting point for a broader education initiative. Plans include expanding to K-12 schools and establishing a university within Texas, contingent on the program's success, Fortune noted.
For now, the school operates out of a white farmhouse in Bastrop County, near Musk 's company facilities. Also Read
| Trump's plan to cut spending could ignite legal war with Congress, says Report Operational details
The school's management falls under Xplor Education, led by CEO Greg Marick, with three other faculty members already onboard. Its early learning model combines periods for“work” and“play,” teaching children practical skills such as sweeping, conflict resolution, and apologizing, as per the business website report.
MENAFN22112024007365015876ID1108914745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.