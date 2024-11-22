Babil Khan’S Next "Log Out” To Premiere At Mar Del Plata Film Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) 'Qala' Babil Khan is all set to return to the screens with Amit Golani's film, 'Log Out'.

The is set to have its world premiere at 'Mar del Plata International Film Festival' in Argentina.

Speaking about the experience, Babil shared,“I'm thrilled to see people finally witness Log Out. I've poured my heart and soul into this project, and I can't wait for the world to see it. I'm incredibly grateful that the film will premiere at such a prestigious festival. Working with Amit Golani Sir has been an incredible experience. His vision and direction pushed me to explore new depths in my performance, and I'm proud of what we've created together.”

In 'Log Out', Babil takes on a completely different role, portraying a modern-day influencer navigating the complexities of digital fame. As his character rises to success in the virtual world, he soon becomes trapped by its darker consequences.

With its modern-day relevance, the film promises to strike a chord with today's digitally-driven audiences.

Babil Khan is son of late Irafan Khan. He made his debut with 'Qala' and later went on to feature in 'Friday Night Plan' and 'The Railway Men'. His roles in 'Qala' and 'The Railway Men' have been quite appreciated. Prior to this Babil worked as a camera assistant.

Babil is also working with director Shoojit Sarkar for his next project titled 'The Umesh Chronicles'.

Babil Khan recently shared an old interview of his father, Irrfan Khan, and captioned it: "When Baba did this interview, I was very lost in life. I still laugh with joy at the honesty with which he said, 'My son is not figuring it out.' This was his response when asked if his children were figuring out their paths in life.