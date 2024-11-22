Ukraine, Netherlands To Deepen Cooperation In Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv hosted the DFNC2: Dutch Edition dedicated to the development of bilateral cooperation between the defense companies of Ukraine and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

That is according to the of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Defence, 90 meetings were held as part of the seminar between representatives of defense companies from both countries. In addition, a panel discussion was organized to discuss potential areas of cooperation between Ukrainian and Dutch companies in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as ways to increase Dutch assistance to Ukraine.

“We invite more defense companies to come to Ukraine. Our defense sector is fast and flexible, with unique expertise and rapid access to the real battlefield. Ukraine offers all the solutions to help you set up offices here, launch joint production or create joint ventures. Together, we can do more to support our Defence Forces, which defend the entire free world,” said Hanna Hvozdiar, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

As reported, support for Ukrainian weapons production was one of the topics of a meeting between Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Director for Security Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wouter Jurgens and Director for Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Erik Weststrate.