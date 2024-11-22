Austria Offers Unconditional Support For Ukraine's EU Membership Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has Austria's unconditional support on its path to the European Union membership.

Ukraine's of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We have discussed the European integration agenda, and Ukraine has Austria's full support in its EU accession efforts. Specifically, we have addressed the first negotiation cluster planned to open at the beginning of 2025," Sybiha stated after talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna.

During the meeting, Sybiha expressed gratitude to Austria for its support of Ukraine, particularly in the humanitarian sector.“As I mentioned at the press conference with Minister Schallenberg, one can remain neutral but not indifferent,” he added.

The discussion also focused on collaboration in the energy sector.

“I thanked Austria for the decisions that are already being implemented in the form of specific financial assistance. I also presented a list of our priority needs, particularly in the light of the aftermath of Russia's latest large-scale missile strike, one of the most intense attacks. I informed that Russia has caused significant damage to Ukraine's nuclear and energy infrastructure, creating the risk of a nuclear incident. This requires a strong international response and proactive measures,” the minister emphasized.

Additionally, Ukraine and Austria foreign ministers discussed cooperation in the field of public diplomacy and support for Ukraine's efforts in the information sphere.

Sybiha also briefed Austria on Ukraine's Peace Formula and thanked Austria for its active participation in the process. They discussed Ukraine's Victory Plan, presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On November 20, Andrii Sybiha visited Austria for bilateral talks with Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Their discussions focused on strengthening European security, implementing Ukraine's Peace Formula, and advancing bilateral relations.