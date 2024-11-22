'Asked Biren Singh To Resign, But...': Manipur Minister Says As Calls For CM's Resignation Grow Amid Unrest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manipur Yumnam Khemchand Singh criticised Chief Minister N Biren Singh for refusing to resign amid the ongoing law and order crisis and unrest in the state. According to a CNN-News18 report, Yumnam Khemchand Singh did not show up for Monday's meeting of MLAs, which the Chief Minister convened.

Why did the Manipur Minister Skip Monday's Meeting?

“The meeting's notification said it was to review the law-and-order situation in Manipur . If that were the case, then the DG and chief secretary should have been called. Why were the MLAs summoned?” Yumnam Khemchand Singh said in his response about skipping Monday's meeting.

Furthermore, claiming that it's not possible to hold such a meeting, the Manipur minister pointed to the abysmal law and order situation where their houses are being set on fire.“The administration will look into law and order; this is not my work. Even Saturday's resolution has no meaning. When there is an attempt to set our houses on fire, it's not possible to hold such a meeting,” CNN-News18 quoted Yumnam Khemchand as saying.

Over the houses of ministers and MLAs being set ablaze and vandalised, the minister emphasised that he himself is emotionally broken, as are people of the state, and one needs to make them understand the situation.“When protesters came to my house, I told them I too am looking for justice. I am also emotionally broken . I requested them, and they understood.”

Known to be a Biren Singh-baiter, he insisted that the Chief Minister must call it quits. Mentioning that there is no friend or foe in politics, Yumnam Khemchand stressed that it has been 18 months, and there is no peace, pointing to the volatile state's failed law and order situation. Yumnam Khemchand said,“I asked him to resign a couple of times, but he is not putting down his papers," he said, adding,“He could not bring peace till now, so why isn't he resigning?”

According to Yumnam Khemchand, peace can only prevail in the state if more forces come in. However, there is a need to explain the situation to people and make them understand the ground realities.