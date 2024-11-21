Russian Attack Disrupts Power Supply At Zaporizhzhia NPP Threatening Blackout

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power (ZNPP) has been severely impacted by the Russian attack, resulting in the loss of one of its two power lines. This could lead to a complete blackout at the plant, which has already faced similar threats earlier this week.

That is reported by the of of Ukraine and relayed by Ukrinform.

Currently, the station is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one supply line. If the remaining power line is also cut, the plant will be left without a power source, triggering a complete blackout. This would pose severe safety risks, potentially leading to an accident at the plant, the Ministry of Energy stresses.

This is the second time this week that the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been on the verge of a blackout due to Russian attacks, exacerbating concerns about nuclear safety. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko emphasized the urgent need for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to fully implement its resolution on returning the occupied plant under Ukrainian control to ensure its safe operation.

The plant's energy specialists are preparing to restore full power to the facility as soon as the security situation allows. However, the continued threats from Russian forces make this a precarious situation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have launched over 1,000 missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing widespread damage. In addition, Russia has occupied over 18 GW of Ukraine's energy capacities, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe.

A Greenpeace report has raised alarms about the increased risk of catastrophic failure in Ukraine's energy system, particularly after the Russian airstrike on November 17, which has raised concerns about the safety of Ukraine's operating nuclear power plants.