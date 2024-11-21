Canon Singapore And Temasek Polytechnic Sign MOU To Advance Security Training And Development

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Canon Singapore and Temasek Polytechnic signing a Memorandum of Understanding to advance the security industry. From left to right: Mr. Aw Tuan Kee, Deputy Principal of Temasek Polytechnic, Ms. Sun Xueling, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Social and Family Development, and Mr. Norihiro Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Canon Singapore.

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Canon Singapore (Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.) today announced a strategic partnership with Temasek Polytechnic to advance the professional development of security personnel in Singapore. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed between both parties and witnessed by Ms. Sun Xueling, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Social and Family Development, at the Security Industry Conference 2024 , will see both organisations collaborate on the establishment of a new Security Technology Experience Centre (STEC) located at Temasek Polytechnic.The state-of-the-art STEC, to be established by Q3 2025, will serve as an immersive, experiential learning hub for security technology training, equipping current and next generation of security professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in the industry.The global security services market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030 , fueled by surging demand for security services and solutions from both commercial and government sectors. Canon Singapore and Temasek Polytechnic's partnership will establish a premier learning hub that facilitates knowledge transfer and play a crucial role in bolstering Singapore's robust security workforce for the future. The new STEC will also be open to local and international visitors, fostering knowledge sharing and promoting the adoption of innovative security solutions.'This strategic partnership with Temasek Polytechnic aligns perfectly with Canon's vision of creating a smarter, safer future for communities and businesses with the power of Smart Surveillance. By collaborating with a leading institution like Temasek Polytechnic, we aim to address the skill gaps in the fast-evolving security industry while contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce capable of leveraging advanced technologies to create safer and more secure environments,' said Mr. Norihiro Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Canon Singapore.'The new experience centre will not only train security professionals, but will also foster industry-academia collaboration, enabling us to work closely with industry experts, academia, and government agencies to shape the future of security in Singapore and beyond,' Mr. Katagiri added.The partnership will also involve the development of specialised training programs for mid-career security personnel under Temasek Polytechnic's Continuing Education and Training (CET) upskilling initiatives. With over 30,000 enrolments currently, the collaboration with Canon Singapore will help address the evolving needs of the security industry, and meet the growing demand for skilled security professionals, including security officers, who consistently remain amongst the top job vacancies yearly in Singapore .'This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing specialised security technology programmes. By upskilling our security workforce and supporting career transitions, we are not only strengthening individual capabilities but also addressing the dynamic needs of an evolving industry. With the launch of the new Security Technology Experience Centre located at Temasek Polytechnic in 2025, we look forward to sharing knowledge and promoting innovative security solutions to both local and international communities and businesses.' said Mr. Aw Tuan Kee, Deputy Principal of Temasek Polytechnic.Canon Singapore, as the primary consultant within the MOU, will spearhead the establishment of the STEC, in collaboration with its group of companies, Axis Communications, BriefCam, and Milestone Systems. Together, the companies will offer a comprehensive suite of security and surveillance solutions including advanced cameras, intelligent video content analytics software and robust video management systems.Leveraging deep technical expertise from each company, the collaboration will further elevate the capabilities of the new STEC. The combined resources will provide a world-class learning environment for existing security personnel, mid-career switchers, and Temasek Polytechnic students, equipping them with the knowledge and hands-on experience to navigate the complexities of modern security systems.The strategic MOU between Canon Singapore and Temasek Polytechnic opens the doors to further developments in security technology and workforce training, and will pave the way for future collaborations and innovations in the security industry.Hashtag: #canon #temasekpolytechic

About Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Canon is a global leader in photographic and digital imaging solutions. Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the headquarters for South & Southeast Asia driving sales, marketing and service strategies. Besides handling the domestic market, the company covers 22 other countries and regions including subsidiaries in India, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The parent company Canon Inc. has a global network of more than 300 companies and employs about 169,000 people worldwide. Canon is guided by its kyosei philosophy that focuses on living and working together for the common good.

About Temasek Polytechnic (TP)

Established in 1990, TP is one of the leading institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Currently it offers



36 full-time diploma courses in the areas of applied science, business, design, engineering, humanities & social sciences and informatics & IT. It also offers



over 40 part-time courses , up to specialist diploma level. TP students undergo a holistic learning system that combines hands-on experience, character education and relevant life skills, in an enriching learning environment.

The Polytechnic has also infused global realities into its programmes and developed a mindset on campus that embraces socio-cultural diversity. Believing in the possibilities of tomorrow, Temasek Polytechnic is committed to co-creating a better world with its stakeholders by nurturing the next generation of values-centred leaders, lifelong learners and future-oriented creators.

