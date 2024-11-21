Turkey’s leading start-ups set to showcase innovations at Slush 2024 in Helsinki

(MENAFN) Turkey's top start-up companies will display their innovative solutions at the prestigious Slush 2024 event in Helsinki, Finland. This event, taking place over two days starting Wednesday, will feature entrepreneurs from Turkey’s thriving tech ecosystem. They will showcase cutting-edge technologies, interact with international investors, and explore global collaboration opportunities.



Organized under the guidance of Turkey’s Presidential Investment Office, this year’s Slush event revolves around the theme "Metamorphosis - A Call For Radical Transformation." The Investment Office emphasized that Turkey, with its strategic location, youthful and dynamic population, strong infrastructure, and expanding tech sector, continues to draw significant global investor interest.



Turkey’s unique positioning at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East provides access to over 1.3 billion consumers, making it an attractive investment gateway. The country is increasingly seen as an ideal hub for international business and investment.



At Slush 2024, often described as the most founder-focused event globally, the Investment Office will spotlight Turkey’s strengths in high-growth sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, gaming, image recognition, marketing analytics, and healthcare. Bekir Polat, Vice President of the Investment Office, emphasized Turkey’s competitive advantage in these sectors, making it a prime environment for investors.

