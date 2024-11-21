World experience critical need of USD2T in yearly climate funding

(MENAFN) The climate funding needs of low and middle-pay nations, which are expected to surpass USD2 trillion per year by 2030, are among the main topics at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) which started Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.



COP29, which lasts until November 22, will be a platform for addressing a new climate funding goal, the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.



Harry Boyd-Carpenter, leading chief of green economy and climate action at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), informed a Turkish news agency that the goal at COP29 is to decide on a framework structure for climate finance under the NCQG, with global development banks playing a significant role.



“Excluding China, low and middle-income countries need $2.4 trillion a year by 2030,” stated Boyd-Carpenter.



He stated that while funding is available, it often doesn’t arrive to the essential regions because of insufficient plans to combat climate change, the shortage of investment plans, and inadequate regulatory systems in some nations. Economic unsteadiness also hinders investments.



“Countries that make a green shift will have more stable economies, will have lower-cost energy. But in the short run, you have to spend a lot of money because green investment is capital-intensive, and that creates affordability barriers. And to do that, they need more grant and concessional money, and that should flow from developed countries,” he stated.

MENAFN21112024000045016755ID1108909255