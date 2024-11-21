Shorten Declares Himself 'A Proud Moderate', Saying Australians 'In The Middle' Shouldn't Be Hostage To Intolerant Fringes

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Bill Shorten has declared himself“a proud moderate” in a valedictory speech declaring parliament has the responsibility to ensure the extremes of left and right do not set the terms of debate.

Shorten, former leader and current cabinet minister, told parliament:“I reject outright the argument that being moderate is a sign of conservatism or apathy.

"You can be in the centre and be a reformer, a humanitarian, or radical in terms of your ambition to get things done for the Australian people.

"Being in the centre is an acknowledgment that Australians hold broad, diverse views. The majority in the middle should never be hostage to the intolerant few on the zealous fringe.”

Shorten retires from parliament in February to take the position of vice-chancellor of the University of Canberra. He was a minister in the former Labor government, and opposition leader from 2013-19, narrowly losing two elections. He is Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme and Minister for Government Services and has been devoting his efforts to getting the NDIS back on track after a huge spending blow out.

In his speech, Shorten said parliament“must rise to the big issues and engage with them thoughtfully and respectfully.

"Let's not be a stage for noisy actors talking at each other, over each other and past each other.

"Parliament has the responsibility to ensure the extremes of the left and right do not set the terms of debate. Otherwise, the ideological trenches become deeper – and the centre ground becomes a no-man's land”.

Shorten outlined what he saw as some key priorities for the parliament in the future, including being ambitious on climate change and tax reform.

He said the tax system still taxed property lightly and income heavily.

This meant young Australians carried a disproportionate share of the tax burden and paid more tax than a generation ago.

It was harder than ever for young people to save for a home, and increasing supply was an essential part of solving this problem, Shorten said.

“We must not become a society where realising the dream of home ownership is dependent on having rich parents.”

Shorten also there was also unfinished business on defence and foreign policy.

“We need to develop even further our own defence capabilities within the bonds of existing alliances.

"And prioritise, even more, Australian foreign policy with an Australian accent.”

Shorten said parliament had“unfinished business” with First Nations people, including their being recognised in the constitution.

“I remain hopeful that – with good faith on all sides – we can achieve recognition of Indigenous Australians in our nation's birth certificate.”

He said parliament and Australians generally also had“unfinished business on equal treatment of women.

"Because there is no more shocking measure of inequality between men and women than domestic and family violence.”

Shorten urged the parliament:“Be ambitious for this place. This great democratic institution and its power to forge a path to a more productive, moderate, inclusive, compassionate and equal Australia.

"I'll be urging you on – and wishing you well.”