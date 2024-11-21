Traffic Violations: RTO Kashmir Collects Rs 1.7 Crore In Fines

According to official data, the total fine collected up until October this year amounted to Rs 1,70,72,632, with 11,264 challans issued across Kashmir. District Srinagar, with 1,562 challans, recorded the highest fine collection, followed by Ganderbal with Rs 25.85 lakh from 680 violations. In October alone, Srinagar contributed Rs 3.73 lakh from 160 challans.

The fine data reveals that district Baramulla, with the highest number of challans at 1,835, accumulated a total fine of Rs 22.03 lakh. Bandipora recorded the lowest fines in the region, recovering Rs 4.97 lakh from 521 challans up to October, reported news agency KNO.

The authorities have also taken stern actions against traffic offenders, with 619 driving licenses suspended or cancelled across the region. Srinagar had the highest number, with 118 such actions taken in response to violations.

This surge in fines follows a worrying increase in road accidents in Kashmir, especially in Srinagar, where several lives have been lost, including those of minors. The regional transport authorities have announced stricter enforcement of traffic laws, with a focus on curbing underage driving and actions by those who facilitate it.

RTO Kashmir Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari said the crackdown on violators would intensify, with severe penalties such as license cancellations, RC suspensions, and vehicle seizures becoming the norm for traffic offenders. He urged parents to play a role in preventing underage driving by instilling responsible driving habits at home.

Following the rising road accidents, transport authorities conducted a large-scale inspection of 2,338 vehicles, including school buses, goods carriers and private cars. The drive resulted in fines amounting to Rs 8 lakh, with violations including driving without helmets and seat belts, overloading and lacking proper vehicle documentation such as fitness or insurance certificates.

Srinagar recorded the highest fines – 2.22 lakh rupees – in this crackdown, followed by districts Kulgam and Ganderbal. Transport officials have warned that strict penalties will follow for traffic violators.

