Pantheon Development to Unveil Vision for Ras Al Khaimah at Exclusive Event

(MENAFN- Publsh) XX November 2024, Dubai, UAE: Pantheon Development is poised to officially launch One Central – a pioneering project that aims to reshape the real estate landscape in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) – at a special event on 21 November at the Coca-Cola Arena.



This exclusive event will highlight Pantheon’s bold vision as a first mover in the emerging RAK Central financial district. This area is set to evolve into a dynamic financial hub, aligning seamlessly with Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitions to attract global talent and investment, thereby enhancing its commercial landscape.



“We are committed to not just building structures, but to creating vibrant communities that resonate with the aspirations of Ras Al Khaimah – and One Central symbolises this commitment by integrating residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces in a spirit of live, work, and play,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development.



He added: “As the first mover in RAK Central, we are excited to contribute to the region’s growth and to be part of its transformative journey.”



One Central is more than just a development; it represents an immersive experience that harmonises nature, luxury, and community. Residents and visitors will be treated to stunning views of Marjan Island, the upcoming Wynn Resort, and the pristine shoreline, establishing One Central as a premier destination for both lifestyle and business.



This innovative project draws parallels with global icons such as Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and the Cotai Strip in Macau, positioning RAK Central on the world stage.



With world-class infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and proximity to iconic attractions like the Wynn Casino on Marjan Island, RAK Central is set to become the region’s must-visit location for high-end living, commerce, and tourism.



Designed by renowned architect Tony Ashai, One Central features luxurious living spaces complemented by an array of exceptional amenities, including an infinity pool with skyline views, sky lounges, a Zen Garden, CrossFit zones, and a dog park. This “city within a city” concept ensures that residents can connect, relax, and thrive within a cohesive and integrated community.



Pantheon Development invites interested buyers, investors, and stakeholders to join them for the launch of One Central on 21 November. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into the vision behind RAK Central and explore the lifestyle and investment opportunities that One Central presents.







