COP29: UNICEF Calls For Youth-Led Action On Climate Change In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As world leaders convene in Baku, Azerbaijan, for COP29 under the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC), UNICEF highlighted the urgent need to address climate challenges impacting children and youth in Jordan while empowering them to play an essential role in mitigation efforts.

“Ranked as 'High Risk' on UNICEF's Climate Risk Index, Jordan stands at a critical stage. With limited natural resources and growing vulnerability to climate change, the Kingdom must prioritise youth engagement as both a necessity and a transformative force,” Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Jordan, said in an interview with The Jordan Times.

“By 2100, temperatures in Jordan are projected to increase by as much as 3.1°C,” Duamelle noted, referring to the devastating impact this would have on highland areas such as Madaba and Shoubak, which are likely to experience more frequent and intense heat waves.

“Rainfall could decrease by as much as 47 per cent, exacerbating an already critical water scarcity issue in one of the world's driest countries,” he pointed out.

In response to these alarming predictions, UNICEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, the Ministry of Environment, and key stakeholders, has launched initiatives to position young Jordanians as agents of change.

One such initiative is the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY), an annual event that brings together young people, policymakers, and climate experts to craft actionable solutions to the climate crisis.

In 2024, UNICEF expanded LCOY's impact by partnering with Bank al Etihad. The collaboration has fostered climate activism among 100,000 young Jordanians and provided 3,000 participants, half of whom are women, with training in green jobs and sustainable employment opportunities.

“For the third year, and in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, the Ministry of Environment, and other key allies, UNICEF is supporting six young climate leaders as part of Jordan's official delegation to the COP29 Climate Change Summit in Azerbaijan,” Duamelle said.

“COP29 is an opportunity for them to ensure that the perspectives and solutions of Jordan's youth are represented in global climate discussions,” he added.

While platforms like LCOY offer invaluable opportunities for discussion, Duamelle emphasised the need to translate these conversations into concrete action. UNICEF has been working to bridge this gap by encouraging collaboration between youth, local leaders, and government bodies to co-design sustainable solutions.

Initiatives range from tree-planting and waste-management projects to integrating climate action into national policies. These efforts aim not only to create a greener Jordan but also generate employment opportunities in the emerging green economy.

“Promoting the green economy is not just about environmental benefits; it's about economic resilience and social equity,” Duamelle said.

Duamelle encouraged young climate activists in Jordan to stay focused on achievable goals and celebrate small victories.“Persistence and resilience are keys to creating lasting change,” he noted.

At COP29, UNICEF continues to advocate for child-centred climate action. The organisation is pushing for stronger Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that prioritise the needs of children, invest in low-carbon infrastructure, and build climate resilience.

UNICEF is also calling for an increase in climate finance through the New Collective Quantified Goals on Climate Finance (NCQG), urging wealthier nations to fulfil their funding commitments to vulnerable countries like Jordan.

In addition to these policy-driven efforts, UNICEF will co-host several key events at COP29, including a flagship event on climate finance for children, the Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience, and a high-level roundtable on youth and climate action.