Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya's Epic Fantasy Loses Steam, Earns...

11/20/2024 8:16:21 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanguva box office Collection Day 7: Tamil actor Suriya's movie, Kanguva, witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's collection. Kanguva earned ₹2.40 crore (India Net) on Wednesday, according to an early estimate by Sacnilk.

Kanguva's Tuesday's box office collection was recorded at ₹3.25 crore, which was slightly higher than the previous day's business. So far, the movie has earned ₹62.4 crore (India Net).

(More to come)

Live Mint

