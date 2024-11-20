Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya's Epic Fantasy Loses Steam, Earns...
11/20/2024 8:16:21 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanguva box office Collection Day 7: Tamil actor Suriya's movie, Kanguva, witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's collection. Kanguva earned ₹2.40 crore (India Net) on Wednesday, according to an early estimate by Sacnilk.
Kanguva's Tuesday's box office collection was recorded at ₹3.25 crore, which was slightly higher than the previous day's business. So far, the movie has earned ₹62.4 crore (India Net).
(More to come)
