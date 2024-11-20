Umerov Holds Talks With UK's Minister Of State Support For Ukraine Army In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the Minister of State, Deputy Secretary of State for the House of Lords at the UK of Defense Lord Vernon Coaker discussed in Copenhagen the of assistance to the of Ukraine in 2025.

Umerov reported the talks on , as seen by Ukrinform.

"Together with Lord Coaker, we discussed the UK's plans to supply aid to Ukrainian in 2025. Another important topic was the synchronization of our cooperation in the defense industry," noted the head of the MoD.

Ukraine,'s defense chiefs talk cooperation in defense industry

He thanked British partners for their comprehensive support and willingness to strengthen cooperation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UK is allocating GBP 7.5 million for attack and reconnaissance drones for Ukraine.

Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook