(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

UKRAINE'S RESILIENCE PLAN

On 19 November, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Resilience Plan of Ukraine. It consists of ten points that cover all areas of the country's life and indicate the strategic priorities of state policy.

● The first point is "Unity". Ukraine needs information consolidation. will take place after achieving a just peace.

● The second point is "Frontline". Ukraine will adjust its approaches to personnel management within the Defense Forces, streamline processes, and eliminate bureaucracy in the military.

● The third point is "Weapons". Ukraine is increasing the production of its own weapons to ensure a real strategic deterrence of Russia by conventional means.

● The fourth point is "Money". Ukraine will build a new economic model aimed at supporting Ukrainian business and reducing pressure from all government institutions.

● The fifth point is "Energy". The priority is nuclear generation, as well as increasing gas production, oil production and refining.

● The sixth point is "Security". A new security system will be implemented at the regional, city, and community levels.

● The seventh point is "Communities." This involves creating a system for maximum efficiency in community management with special attention to border and frontline communities, as well as those that have received the largest number of displaced persons.

● The eighth point is "Human Capital". A number of innovations are planned, including the creation of a Ministry of Ukrainian Unity, which will address the issues of the global Ukrainian community.

● The ninth point is "Cultural Sovereignty". A large cultural coalition will be established, along with the implementation of the "Cultural Ramstein" format, and the creation of Ukrainian content.

● The tenth point is the“Heroes Policy.” It includes addressing issues related to comprehensive support for veterans and their families.

KREMLIN'S NUCLEAR BLACKMAIL

On November 19, Putin approved amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine.

● For the first time, Russia has announced the possibility of using nuclear weapons in response to the aggression of a non-nuclear state, supported by a nuclear power.

● These actions are a continuation of the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail, aimed at deterring Western military support for Ukraine, particularly from the United States.

● Intimidating Ukraine's allies with the prospect of nuclear escalation shows that Russia has already exhausted all conventional means of pressure - and they have failed.

● The best response to Putin's blackmail is to strengthen military support for Ukraine, forcing Moscow to shift from blackmail and ultimatums to honest diplomacy.

THE NATIONAL PROGRAM FOR SUPPORTING SERVICE MEMBERS

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced the National Support Program for Service Members, called "Pluses."

● "Pluses" is a loyalty program that aims to unite the 100 largest businesses in Ukraine.

● Service members will be offered a range of services, discounts on certain goods and services, and priority purchasing opportunities for various products.

● The program will be implemented on the digital platform Army+, which has already been authorised by over 400,000 service members.

● The goal of the initiative is to build a loyalty ecosystem around service members.