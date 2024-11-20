عربي


Injured Al Jazeera Journalist Evacuated From Gaza To Jordan

11/20/2024 2:03:11 PM

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) - Al Jazeera journalist Ali Attar was evacuated from Gaza to Jordan on Wednesday via the King Hussein Bridge after getting injured by Israeli fire, said the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs.
According to spokesperson Sufian Qudah, Attar, who sustained a head injury caused by shrapnel, was evacuated alongside his sister in coordination with the World health Organization to complete his medical treatment in Jordan.

