Injured Al Jazeera Journalist Evacuated From Gaza To Jordan

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) - Al Jazeera journalist Ali Attar was evacuated from Gaza to Jordan on Wednesday via the King Hussein Bridge after getting by Israeli fire, said the of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs.According to spokesperson Sufian Qudah, Attar, who sustained a head injury caused by shrapnel, was evacuated alongside his sister in coordination with the World Organization to complete his medical in Jordan.

