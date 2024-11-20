Injured Al Jazeera Journalist Evacuated From Gaza To Jordan
Date
11/20/2024 2:03:11 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) - Al Jazeera journalist Ali Attar was evacuated from Gaza to Jordan on Wednesday via the King Hussein Bridge after getting injured
by Israeli fire, said the Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs.
According to spokesperson Sufian Qudah, Attar, who sustained a head injury caused by shrapnel, was evacuated alongside his sister in coordination with the World health
Organization to complete his medical treatment
in Jordan.
MENAFN20112024000117011021ID1108907680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.