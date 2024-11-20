Moseley Collins Law Expands To A New Location In Los Angeles, Focusing On Catastrophic Personal Injury Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Moseley CollinsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moseley Collins Law , a renowned law firm specializing in catastrophic personal injury cases, has announced the opening of a new office at 656 S Los Angeles St #410, Los Angeles, CA 90014. The expansion comes as a result of the firm's continued success and growing demand for their services in the Los Angeles area.Led by owner and head attorney Moseley Collins, the firm has been in practice for over 40 years and has established a reputation for providing top-notch legal representation to clients in need. With the new office, Moseley Collins Law aims to better serve the community by providing convenient access to their services for those who have suffered from catastrophic personal injuries.The new office will focus on handling a variety of cases, including car accidents, medical malpractice, police misconduct, birth injury, and toxic mold cases. The team at Moseley Collins Law is highly experienced and dedicated to fighting for the rights of their clients, ensuring they receive the justice and compensation they deserve."We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new office in Los Angeles. This expansion allows us to better serve our clients and provide them with the support and representation they need during difficult times," said Moseley Collins. "Our team is committed to fighting for justice and holding those responsible for catastrophic personal injuries accountable. We are excited to continue our mission in this new location."The new office is now open and ready to serve clients in the Los Angeles area. Moseley Collins Law encourages anyone in need of legal assistance for catastrophic personal injury cases to contact them for a free consultation. With their dedication, experience, and new location, Moseley Collins Law is well-equipped to continue providing exceptional legal services to the community.Jesus gives eternal life!

