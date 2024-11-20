Energy Internet Corporation (EIC) Advances Pressure Transformer Innovation For Liquid Watts Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Weathers SVP Operations EICSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energy Internet Corporation (EIC) today announced the commencement of the detailed design phase for a critical enhancement to its Liquid Watts platform: a groundbreaking pressure transformer. Designed to convert pressurized liquid at one pressure into multiple pressure and flow rate outputs, it effects large reductions in both energy consumption and capital costs of large scale industrial fluid pressurization systems.To ensure seamless transition from design to manufacturing, EIC has partnered with Feldhake Consulting, a renowned engineering firm specializing in scalable production. The project will align with EIC's plug-and-play modular architecture, supported by a DOE HeroX voucher grant aimed at advancing the manufacturing of energy storage systems.Building on EIC's successful lab-scale demonstrations, this initiative integrates numerical modeling for heat transfer optimization conducted in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory under a DOE HPC4EI grant. By combining functional performance optimization with cost-efficient manufacturing and installation, EIC is positioning its Liquid Watts platform for at-scale deployment across diverse applications in energy storage and clean energy transitions.The Liquid Watts platform delivers near-isothermal gas compression and expansion, setting a new efficiency benchmark for industries reliant on compressed gases. Key applications include, Extra-long-duration compressed air energy storage, Hydrogen storage and green ammonia synthesis, industrial gas compression, HVAC and CO2 sequestration.By enabling over 25% energy savings over conventional processes, the platform not only ensures rapid return on investment but also facilitates meaningful progress in decarbonization and energy efficiency.Michael Feldhake, Founder of Feldhake Consulting, is an engineering professional with over 30 years of experience specializing in manufacturing, engineering, and software development for Fortune 500 companies. Said Michael, "This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the at-scale manufacturing plan for this innovative energy storage technology".

